Baidu (BIDU) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Baidu (BIDU), with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $123.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 72.7% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baidu is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $153.89.

Baidu’s market cap is currently $43.44B and has a P/E ratio of 82.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.19.

Baidu, Inc. is a Chinese language internet search company, which engages in the provision of internet search solutions and online marketing solutions. The company’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor, or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The Baidu Core segment offers keyword-based marketing services. The iQiyi segment focuses in the membership and online advertising services. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

