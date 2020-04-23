Baidu (BIDU) Gets a Buy Rating from KeyBanc

In a report released today, Hans Chung from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Baidu (BIDU), with a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $101.75.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baidu is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $152.81, a 50.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Based on Baidu’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.88 billion and net profit of $6.35 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.2 billion and had a net profit of $2.08 billion.

Baidu, Inc. is a Chinese language internet search company, which engages in the provision of internet search solutions and online marketing solutions. The company’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor, or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The Baidu Core segment offers keyword-based marketing services. The iQiyi segment focuses in the membership and online advertising services. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

