BAE Systems (BAESF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Societe Generale and J.P. Morgan gave BAE Systems (Other OTC: BAESF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Charlotte Keyworth maintained a Buy rating on BAE Systems yesterday and set a price target of £7.60. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Keyworth is ranked #1199 out of 6539 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BAE Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.66, a 44.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £7.65 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.75 and a one-year low of $5.00. Currently, BAE Systems has an average volume of 20.17K.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters. The Electronic Systems segment comprises the US and UK-based electronics activities, including electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, next-generation military communications systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, and hybrid electric drive systems. The Cyber and Intelligence segment includes the US-based Intelligence and Security business, and UK-headquartered Applied Intelligence business, and covers the group’s cyber security, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities. The Platforms and Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons and munitions, and delivers services and sustainment activities, including ship repair and the management of government-owned munitions facilities. The Air segment deals with UK-based air activities for European and International markets, and US programmes, and its businesses in Saudi Arabia and Australia, together with its interest in the European MBDA joint venture. The Maritime segment focuses on the group’s UK-based maritime and land activities. The Headquarters segment includes group’s head office and UK-based shared services activities, together with its interest in Air Astana. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.