Badger Meter (BMI) Gets a Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

In a report released yesterday, Richard Eastman from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Badger Meter (BMI), with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $108.70, close to its 52-week high of $109.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Eastman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 80.0% success rate. Eastman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Badger Meter is a Hold with an average price target of $89.00.

Badger Meter’s market cap is currently $3.19B and has a P/E ratio of 61.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.95.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Badger Meter, Inc. engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities. Flow Instrumentation products includes meters and valves sold worldwide to various industries for water and other fluids. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.