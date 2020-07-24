Badger Meter (BMI) Gets a Hold Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group assigned a Hold rating to Badger Meter (BMI). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $64.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 37.1% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and ABM Industries.

Badger Meter has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.00, implying a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Badger Meter’s market cap is currently $1.86B and has a P/E ratio of 39.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.18.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BMI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Badger Meter, Inc. engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities. Flow Instrumentation products includes meters and valves sold worldwide to various industries for water and other fluids. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.