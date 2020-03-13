Badger Daylighting (BADFF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Christine Brown- March 13, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT

After Canaccord Genuity and BMO Capital gave Badger Daylighting (Other OTC: BADFF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from TD Securities. Analyst Daryl Young maintained a Buy rating on Badger Daylighting today and set a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.22, equals to its 52-week low of $16.22.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Badger Daylighting with a $28.16 average price target, a 73.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$31.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.51 and a one-year low of $16.22. Currently, Badger Daylighting has an average volume of 915.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. engages in the provision of non-destructive excavating and related services. Its market includes utilities, petroleum, construction, and general industrial. The Utilities market comprises of electrical, natural gas, and municipal and related infrastructure.

