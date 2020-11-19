Badger Daylighting (BADFF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk maintained a Buy rating on Badger Daylighting (BADFF) yesterday and set a price target of C$43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 54.8% success rate. Lynk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as North American Construction Group, Hardwoods Distribution, and SNC-Lavalin Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Badger Daylighting is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.55, implying a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$43.00 price target.

Based on Badger Daylighting’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $157 million and net profit of $16.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $184 million and had a net profit of $25.84 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. engages in the provision of non-destructive excavating and related services. Its market includes utilities, petroleum, construction, and general industrial. The Utilities market comprises of electrical, natural gas, and municipal and related infrastructure. The Petroleum market covers oil and gas exploration and production related; oil and gas facility and industrial related, and oil and gas pipeline and infrastructure. The Construction market consists of building construction, maintenance and repair inclusive of commercial, residential, university and educational, and government buildings. The General Industrial market focuses on industrial, transportation, telecom, and engineering. It operates through the United States, and Canada segments. The company was founded on January 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.