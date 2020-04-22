Baader Bank Thinks PUMA SE NPV’s Stock is Going to Recover

Baader Bank analyst Volker Bosse maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) today and set a price target of EUR64.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.55, close to its 52-week low of $43.01.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PUMA SE NPV with a $75.69 average price target, which is a 33.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR67.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $630.00 and a one-year low of $43.01. Currently, PUMA SE NPV has an average volume of 319.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.