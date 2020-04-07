Baader Bank Sticks to Their Buy Rating for LANXESS (LNXSF)

In a report released yesterday, Markus Mayer from Baader Bank maintained a Buy rating on LANXESS (LNXSF), with a price target of EUR46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.35.

Mayer commented:

“MuNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Baader Bank hat Lanxess von “Add” auf “Buy” hochgestuft, das Kursziel aber von 60 auf 46 Euro gesenkt. Den europaischen Chemieunternehmen stehe in den kommenden drei bis vier Monaten wegen der Covid-19-Pandemie ein herber Abschwung bevor, schrieb Analyst Markus Mayer in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Im Gegensatz zur Zeit der Finanzkrise in den Jahren 2008 und 2009 aber sei Lanxess nun defensiver aufgestellt und durfte damit deutlich weniger anfallig fur zyklische Schwankungen sein. Zudem konnten die Aktien von der starken Bilanz des Unternehmens profitieren./la/he Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 17:24 / CEST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / / CEST Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Mayer is ranked #3243 out of 6228 analysts.

LANXESS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.27, which is a 33.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR50.00 price target.

Based on LANXESS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.39 billion and GAAP net loss of $48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.39 billion and had a net profit of $99 million.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients. The Specialty Additives segment focuses on specialty additive chemicals. The Performance Chemicals segment covers application-oriented process, and functional chemicals operations. The High Performance Materials segment represents plastic activities in the engineering materials. The Arlanxeo segment refers to synthetic rubber activities. The company was founded on July 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.