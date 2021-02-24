Baader Bank Remains a Sell on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

Baader Bank analyst Volker Bosse maintained a Sell rating on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) today and set a price target of EUR80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $103.19.

Bosse has an average return of 36.7% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Bosse is ranked #838 out of 7329 analysts.

PUMA SE NPV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.36.

Based on PUMA SE NPV’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.58 billion and net profit of $114 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.48 billion and had a net profit of $101 million.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.