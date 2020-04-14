Baader Bank Remains a Buy on Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released today, Andreas von Arx from Baader Bank maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF), with a price target of CHF109.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $108.02.

von Arx commented:

“MuNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Baader Bank hat das Kursziel fur Nestle von 115 auf 109 Franken gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf “Add” belassen. Er habe seine Prognosen fur den Gewinn je Aktie bis 2022 gesenkt, schrieb Analyst Andreas von Arx in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Nahrungsmittelkonzern werde nicht immun sein gegen die Auswirkungen des Corona-Virus. Allerdings sei Nestle sein bevorzugter Schweizer Branchenwert, da das Unternehmen weniger anfallig sei als seine Wettbewerber./la/ajx Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.04.2020 / 16:25 / CEST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / / CEST Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

Arx has an average return of 7.1% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Arx is ranked #1832 out of 6408 analysts.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.34, implying a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF115.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $114.93 and a one-year low of $84.20. Currently, Nestlé SA has an average volume of 26.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care. It operates through the following segments: Zone EMENA, Zone Americas, Zone Asia, Oceania & Africa, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Other Business segment is comprised of Nespresso, Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health. The company was founded by Henri Nestlé in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.