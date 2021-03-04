Baader Bank Believes Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Markus Mayer from Baader Bank maintained a Buy rating on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF), with a price target of EUR137.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $139.40, close to its 52-week high of $155.35.

Mayer has an average return of 26.0% when recommending Wacker Chemie AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayer is ranked #1134 out of 7342 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wacker Chemie AG with a $149.11 average price target, representing a 8.0% upside. In a report issued on February 24, DZ BANK AG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie AG’s market cap is currently $6.55B and has a P/E ratio of -9.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.87.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products. The Polymers segment produces dispersions and dispersible polymer powders. The Biosolutions segment fabricates fine chemicals, such as proteins, cyclodextirins, cysteine, and acetate solid resins. The Polysilicon segment consists of hyperpure polysilicon, chlorosilanes, and pyrogenic silicas for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The Others segments comprises of other activities. The company was founded on October 13, 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.