Baader Bank Believes Linde (LIN) Still Has Room to Grow

Baader Bank analyst Markus Mayer maintained a Buy rating on Linde (LIN) today and set a price target of EUR225.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $245.98, close to its 52-week high of $246.35.

Mayer has an average return of 11.0% when recommending Linde.

Linde has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $230.59, representing a -6.1% downside. In a report issued on July 8, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR225.00 price target.

Based on Linde’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.74 billion and net profit of $573 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.94 billion and had a net profit of $517 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LIN in relation to earlier this year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Surface Technologies, and Linde AG. Its primary products include atmospheric and process gases. The firm also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company was founded on April 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.