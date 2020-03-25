B2Gold (BTG) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Buy rating on B2Gold (BTG) yesterday and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 57.1% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

B2Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.85, a 43.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Canaccord Genuity also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$7.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.93 and a one-year low of $2.16. Currently, B2Gold has an average volume of 8.69M.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.