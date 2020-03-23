B2Gold (BTG) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Scotiabank and TD Securities gave B2Gold (NYSE MKT: BTG) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Carey MacRury reiterated a Buy rating on B2Gold today and set a price target of C$7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.71.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 51.2% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

B2Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.85.

The company has a one-year high of $4.93 and a one-year low of $2.16. Currently, B2Gold has an average volume of 8.52M.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine and Limon Mine.