B2Gold (BTG) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and TD Securities gave B2Gold (NYSE MKT: BTG) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from BMO Capital. Analyst Brian Quast reiterated a Buy rating on B2Gold today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Quast is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 53.1% success rate. Quast covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Newcrest Mining, Eldorado Gold, and Argonaut Gold.

B2Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.33, implying a 46.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$9.50 price target.

B2Gold’s market cap is currently $5.21B and has a P/E ratio of 8.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.91.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.