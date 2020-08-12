B2Gold (BTG) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After PI Financial and Canaccord Genuity gave B2Gold (NYSE MKT: BTG) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Buy rating on B2Gold yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 61.0% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for B2Gold with a $8.19 average price target, representing a 26.0% upside. In a report issued on July 28, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.55 and a one-year low of $2.16. Currently, B2Gold has an average volume of 8.23M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 185 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BTG in relation to earlier this year.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.