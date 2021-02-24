B2Gold (BTG) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on February 22, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on B2Gold (BTG), with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 45.6% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

B2Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.35, which is a 67.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a C$9.00 price target.

B2Gold’s market cap is currently $5.07B and has a P/E ratio of 7.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.98.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.