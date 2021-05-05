B2Gold (BTG) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital reiterated a Hold rating on B2Gold (BTG), with a price target of C$7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 51.3% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

B2Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.24, a 45.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.55 and a one-year low of $4.16. Currently, B2Gold has an average volume of 6.86M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.