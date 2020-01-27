B2Gold (BTG) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Buy rating on B2Gold (BTG) on January 24 and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.32, close to its 52-week high of $4.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 60.6% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on B2Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.06, representing a 21.3% upside. In a report issued on January 10, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.37 and a one-year low of $2.40. Currently, B2Gold has an average volume of 5.48M.

B2Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, Limon Mine, Other Mineral Properties, and Corporate and Other.

