B2Gold (BTG) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on B2Gold (BTG) today and set a price target of C$7.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.65.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 62.2% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

B2Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.91.

B2Gold’s market cap is currently $3.78B and has a P/E ratio of 12.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.02.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

