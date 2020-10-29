B Riley Principal Merger II (BMRG) Initiated with a Buy at Northland Securities

B Riley Principal Merger II (BMRG) received a Buy rating and a $17.00 price target from Northland Securities analyst Subash Chandra today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.00, close to its 52-week low of $9.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.2% and a 38.8% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Southwestern Energy, and Concho Resources.

B Riley Principal Merger II has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

B Riley Principal Merger Corp II is a blank check company.