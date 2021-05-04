B.Riley Financial Thinks Viking Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.03, close to its 52-week low of $5.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 54.2% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viking Therapeutics with a $16.60 average price target, implying a 168.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VKTX in relation to earlier this year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.