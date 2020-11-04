B.Riley Financial Thinks Marcus’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Marcus (MCS), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.85, close to its 52-week low of $6.84.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marcus with a $19.00 average price target.

Based on Marcus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.93 million and GAAP net loss of $27.03 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $233 million and had a net profit of $18.07 million.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Ben Marcus on November 1, 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.