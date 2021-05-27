B.Riley Financial Thinks Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) received a Buy rating and a $5.00 price target from B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.41, close to its 52-week low of $1.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 48.5% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00, which is a 187.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $119.8M and has a P/E ratio of -1.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 43.56.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ELOX in relation to earlier this year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. It operates through the United States and Israel geographical segments. Its product includes ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins which treats cystic fibrosis and cystinosis. The company was founded on December 19, 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

