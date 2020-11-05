B.Riley Financial Thinks Drive Shack’s Stock is Going to Recover

Howard Kim- November 5, 2020, 2:45 AM EDT

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Drive Shack (DS), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.38, close to its 52-week low of $0.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.3% and a 36.8% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, AMC Entertainment, and Cinemark Holdings.

Drive Shack has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.45 and a one-year low of $0.86. Currently, Drive Shack has an average volume of 1.03M.

Drive Shack, Inc. engages in golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf properties, Entertainment Golf venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf properties segment operates and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun. The Corporate segment consists primarily of interest income on short-term investments, general and administrative expenses, etc. The company was founded in June 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

