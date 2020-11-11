B.Riley Financial Thinks Abeona Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Justin Zelin from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.15, close to its 52-week low of $0.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelin is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.3% and a 12.5% success rate. Zelin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Krystal Biotech, Heat Biologics, and Mustang Bio.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abeona Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.00, implying a 560.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald also upgraded the stock to Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $5.19 and a one-year low of $0.99. Currently, Abeona Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.86M.

Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of gene therapy for severe and life threatening rare diseases. It programs include EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and ABO-101 (AAV NAGLU), an AAV based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB). The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.