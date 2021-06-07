B.Riley Financial Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 53.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Allena Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00, which is a 159.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.24 and a one-year low of $2.68. Currently, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 2.64M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ, and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.