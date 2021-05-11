B.Riley Financial Sticks to Their Buy Rating for National Cinemedia (NCMI)

B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on National Cinemedia (NCMI) yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 62.9% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cinemark Holdings, AMC Entertainment, and Cedar Fair.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for National Cinemedia with a $5.40 average price target.

Based on National Cinemedia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $15.7 million and GAAP net loss of $35.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $147 million and had a net profit of $19.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NCMI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. National CineMedia was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.