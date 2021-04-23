B.Riley Financial Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 52.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Akari Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Based on Akari Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.44 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.57 million.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.