B.Riley Financial Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Marinemax (HZO)

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Marinemax (HZO), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.6% and a 34.7% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marinemax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.50.

The company has a one-year high of $34.06 and a one-year low of $7.25. Currently, Marinemax has an average volume of 369.4K.

MarineMax, Inc. engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.