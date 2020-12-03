B.Riley Financial Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Heat Biologics (HTBX)

Carrie Williams- December 3, 2020, 4:12 AM EDT

B.Riley Financial analyst Justin Zelin maintained a Buy rating on Heat Biologics (HTBX) on October 27 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelin is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 66.7% success rate. Zelin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Abeona Therapeutics, Krystal Biotech, and Mustang Bio.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Heat Biologics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.50, representing a 324.5% upside. In a report issued on November 9, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Heat Biologics’ market cap is currently $177.4M and has a P/E ratio of -3.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.48.

Heat Biologics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies designed to activate and expand a patient’s T-cell mediated immune system against cancer. The company’s T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors to hot, and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to increase clinical effectiveness. Its TCAP product candidates from the company’s ImPACT and ComPACT platforms are produced from allogeneic cell lines expressing tumor-specific proteins common among cancers. The company was founded by Jeffrey Alan Wolf on June 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

