B.Riley Financial Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Axcella Health (AXLA)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Axcella Health (AXLA), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.4% and a 57.8% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Axcella Health with a $16.50 average price target.

Based on Axcella Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.44 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $17.3 million.

Axcella Health, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism across a broad spectrum of consumers and patients who have limited options. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678, and AXA4010. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Geoffrey von Maltzahn, and David A. Berry on August 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.