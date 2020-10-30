B.Riley Financial Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Agenus (AGEN)

Brian Anderson- October 30, 2020, 8:28 AM EDT

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Agenus (AGEN), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 45.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Agenus with a $8.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.63 and a one-year low of $1.82. Currently, Agenus has an average volume of 2.54M.

Agenus, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes AGEN1884, AGEN2034, INCAGN1876, INCAGN1949, Prophage, AutoSynVax, PhosphoSynVax, and AS-21 Stimulon. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K. Srivastava in March 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

