B.Riley Financial Remains a Buy on Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)

B.Riley Financial analyst Marc Wiesenberger maintained a Buy rating on Wireless Telecom Group (WTT) on March 22 and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 57.5% and a 72.1% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lightpath Technologies, Insight Enterprises, and PCTEL.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wireless Telecom Group with a $2.50 average price target.

Based on Wireless Telecom Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.34 million and GAAP net loss of $5.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.57 million and had a net profit of $235K.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. The company markets its products and services under the Boonnton, Microlab, Noisecom, and CommAgility brands. It operates through the following segments: Network Solution, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions. The Network Solution segment comprises operations of Microlab. The Test and Measurement segment includes operations of Boonton and Noisecom. The Embedded Solutions segment consists of CommAgility. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.