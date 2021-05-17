B.Riley Financial Remains a Buy on Nephros (NEPH)

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.3% and a 62.8% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Wireless Telecom Group, PCTEL, and MTBC.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nephros is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.25, which is a 76.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Nephros’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.74 million and GAAP net loss of $596K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.53 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.16 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Renal Products segment comprises of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.