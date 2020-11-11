B.Riley Financial Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Altimmune (ALT)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Altimmune (ALT) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 49.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Altimmune has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.25.

Based on Altimmune’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $721.6K and GAAP net loss of $16.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.63 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.39 million.

The Group is development stage company which intend to acquire an operating business, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or other similar business combination. The Group does not have any activities.

