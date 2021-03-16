B.Riley Financial Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Altimmune (ALT)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Altimmune (ALT) today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.2% and a 59.1% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Altimmune is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $35.10 and a one-year low of $2.55. Currently, Altimmune has an average volume of 1.72M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Group is development stage company which intend to acquire an operating business, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or other similar business combination. The Group does not have any activities.

Read More on ALT: