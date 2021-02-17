B.Riley Financial Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Altimmune (ALT)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Altimmune (ALT), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.5% and a 64.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Altimmune is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.20, representing a 60.0% upside. In a report issued on February 10, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Altimmune’s market cap is currently $825.3M and has a P/E ratio of -11.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.42.

The Group is development stage company which intend to acquire an operating business, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or other similar business combination. The Group does not have any activities.