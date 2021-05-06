B.Riley Financial Reiterates a Buy Rating on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on Vista Outdoor (VSTO) today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.30, close to its 52-week high of $38.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 61.6% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vista Outdoor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.33, representing a 17.3% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $38.36 and a one-year low of $6.52. Currently, Vista Outdoor has an average volume of 1.12M.

Vista Outdoor, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports product lines include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, reloading components and firearms. The Outdoor Products product lines include action sports, archery and hunting accessories, camping, global eyewear and sport protection products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Anoka, MN.