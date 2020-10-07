B.Riley Financial Reiterates a Buy Rating on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

B.Riley Financial analyst Justin Zelin reiterated a Buy rating on Mustang Bio (MBIO) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.31.

Zelin has an average return of 2.8% when recommending Mustang Bio.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelin is ranked #5385 out of 6976 analysts.

Mustang Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.67, implying a 189.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.85 and a one-year low of $1.78. Currently, Mustang Bio has an average volume of 1.27M.

Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID. The firm’s products include MB-101 IL13Ra2-specific CAR, MB-102 CD123 CAR, MB-103 HER2 CAR, MB-104 CS1 CAR, MB-105 PSCA CAR, MB-106 CD20 CAR, MB-107 XSCID Gene Therapy and Oncolytic Virus (C134). The company was founded on March 13, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

