B.Riley Financial Reiterates a Buy Rating on BioVie (BIVI)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on BioVie (BIVI), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 54.2% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioVie is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.00.

Based on BioVie’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.99 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $366.4K.

BioVie, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops, and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201 which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.