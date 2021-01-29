B.Riley Financial Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Marine Products (MPX)

B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold maintained a Hold rating on Marine Products (MPX) on January 21 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 57.2% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Dolby Laboratories, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Marine Products with a $17.00 average price target.

Marine Products’ market cap is currently $555.8M and has a P/E ratio of 35.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.31.

Marine Products Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of fiberglass motorized boats and distributed through its independent dealer network. It manufactures Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats including H2O sport and fish & ski boats, SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats. The company was founded on February 28, 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.