B.Riley Financial Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 58.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

X4 Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50.

The company has a one-year high of $11.11 and a one-year low of $5.38. Currently, X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 124.2K.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.