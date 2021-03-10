B.Riley Financial Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Medicinova (MNOV)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Medicinova (MNOV) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 55.1% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Medicinova has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00, which is a 32.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Maxim Group also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Medicinova’s market cap is currently $264.3M and has a P/E ratio of -17.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.58.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MNOV in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Yuichi Iwaki, the President & CEO of MNOV bought 86,250 shares for a total of $212,175.

MediciNova, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical need. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers. The company was founded by Yuichi Iwaki on September 26, 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.