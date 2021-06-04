B.Riley Financial Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

In a report released today, Kalpit Patel from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.41.

Patel has an average return of 22.1% when recommending Magenta Therapeutics.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked #4991 out of 7543 analysts.

Magenta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00, which is a 48.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Based on Magenta Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $17.49 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $20.01 million.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers platform that focuses on critical areas of transplant medicine. The company was founded by David Scadden, Derrick Rossi, Alan Tyndall, Luigi Naldini, Robert Negrin, John F. Dipersio, and Jason Gardner in June 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.