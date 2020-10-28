B.Riley Financial Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Drive Shack (DS)

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Drive Shack (DS), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.6% and a 34.7% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Drive Shack has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

Based on Drive Shack’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $32.1 million and GAAP net loss of $39.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $71.62 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.96 million.

Drive Shack, Inc. engages in golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf properties, Entertainment Golf venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf properties segment operates and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun. The Corporate segment consists primarily of interest income on short-term investments, general and administrative expenses, etc. The company was founded in June 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.