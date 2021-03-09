B.Riley Financial Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 51.5% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Arbutus Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.43, a 90.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Arbutus Biopharma’s market cap is currently $313.5M and has a P/E ratio of -3.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.73.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.