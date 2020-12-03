B.Riley Financial Maintains Their Buy Rating on Vaxart (VXRT)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on Vaxart (VXRT) on October 27 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 52.4% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vaxart with a $17.67 average price target, which is a 144.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, Brookline Capital Markets also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vaxart’s market cap is currently $796.9M and has a P/E ratio of -63.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.23.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VXRT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Biota Holdings Ltd. operates as an anti infective drug development firm. The company was founded on October 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Notting Hil, Australia.

Read More on VXRT: