B.Riley Financial Maintains Their Buy Rating on MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT)

B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on January 21 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.38, close to its 52-week high of $29.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 57.2% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Dolby Laboratories, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MasterCraft Boat Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.33.

Based on MasterCraft Boat Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $104 million and net profit of $9.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $110 million and had a net profit of $8.62 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MCFT in relation to earlier this year.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest segment. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities. The NauticStar segment includes recreational boats primarily used for salt water fishing, and general recreational boating. The Crest segment produces pontoon boats and are primarily used for general recreational boating. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vonore, TN.

